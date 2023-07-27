Assam police on July 27 arrested one person in Nagarbera in connection to the theft of DIG Vivek Raj Singh’s cell phone.

It may be mentioned here, a group of thieves snatched the cell phone of Law and Order DIG Vivekraj Singh while the senior cop was doing his morning walk in Ulubari.

The arrested person has been identified as Javed Ali. The Nagarbera Police caught him on suspicion of being involved in the case and later handed him over to the Hatigaon Police in Guwahati.

The police is further interrogating the accused to ascertain any linkages to the theft.

On the morning of July 23 as DIG Vivekraj Singh was on his routine morning walk in Guwahati, a group of thieves snatched his cell phone, taking him by surprise.

The incident highlighted the vulnerability of even the police force to such criminal activities in Guwahati city.



Also read: Assam: Thieves snatch law and order DIG Vivek Raj Singh's cell phone during morning walk