Assam police nab cybercrime suspect, seize SIM cards, bank documents and phones

Acting on intelligence inputs, police apprehended a 19-year-old cybercrime suspect, Anisuj Jaman, son of Abdul Rashid, from his residence in Palahjuri village, Ward No. 03, under Moirabari Police Station, on October 5.

During a search of his house, authorities recovered a large number of SIM cards, mobile phones, bank passbooks, debit cards, and cheque books allegedly used by Jaman to carry out fraudulent cyber activities.

Police said necessary legal proceedings have been initiated against the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing to trace the extent of his involvement in cybercrime activities.

On August 8, Sariful Islam, the mastermind behind major cybercrime operations in Assam's Morigaon district, was arrested in Kolkata after evading authorities for nearly two and a half years.

The arrest was made by a special team of Morigaon Police with assistance from Kolkata Police, officials confirmed.

Police sources said Sariful Islam had been operating from various locations across India while in hiding. The special operations team from Morigaon stayed in Kolkata for six days to track him down before apprehending him.

Multiple criminal cases have been registered against Islam at different police stations in connection with large-scale cyber fraud, through which he allegedly siphoned off crores of rupees.