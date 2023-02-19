The Gossaigaon Lawyers' Association was shaken with horror when the news of senior advocate Abdus Samad Ahmed's acid attack spread like wildfire in the locality. The shocking incident occurred on February 17 when the advocate returned home from his official work at the Gossaigaon Judicial Dandadhi Court.

According to reports, two unidentified miscreants entered Ahmed's home and threw acid on his face, causing him severe injuries. The miscreants fled the scene immediately after the heinous crime. Ahmed was quickly taken to the Gossaigaon RNB hospital for medical aid, but as his health deteriorated, he was referred to Guwahati GMCH.

The police acted swiftly to investigate the matter and have arrested the main accused in the case. The accused, who hurled acid at Ahmed, was allegedly paid Rs. 18,000 for the crime. The incident has created panic in the area, and the Gossaigaon Lawyers' Association has demanded a thorough administrative inquiry to ensure strict punishment for the culprits.

The acid attack on the senior advocate is a grave reminder of the growing crime rate in the region, and the police are leaving no stone unturned to bring the miscreants to justice. The incident has garnered widespread attention, and people are outraged over the heinous act. The police have assured the public that they are actively investigating the incident and will soon nab the miscreants behind the crime.