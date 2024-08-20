In a week marked by heightened tensions due to a surge in bomb threats across Assam, law enforcement authorities achieved a significant breakthrough by arresting a key cadre of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) and an associated linkman in Guwahati’s Jalukbari area. This development comes as the Assam Police ramps up its crackdown on the outlawed militant organization.

The arrested individual, identified as Pawan Darji, was captured during a meticulously planned operation by Basistha police, who acted on precise intelligence inputs. The operation was initiated in the wake of a bomb threat that targeted City Centre Mall on G S Road, an incident that forced a temporary closure and evacuation of the premises.

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During an intense interrogation session, Darji divulged crucial information regarding the involvement of a linkman connected to the militant group. Acting swiftly on this lead, a team from Jalukbari police, led by Inspector-in-Charge Pritam Das, apprehended the linkman, further tightening the net around the banned outfit. Investigations are currently ongoing, with authorities determined to unearth additional connections and prevent any potential threats.

The bomb scare at City Centre Mall, which took place the previous day, had sparked panic among patrons and staff. An urgent evacuation was carried out, and the mall was temporarily closed. A notice posted by the mall management cited a "technical issue" as the reason for the closure, which lasted for two hours. After a thorough search conducted by personnel from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Assam Police, the mall was cleared, and no suspicious items were found.

In a public statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Mrinal Deka, reassured citizens, explaining that the bomb threat had been communicated via email, which was later deemed a hoax. "An email was received alleging that a bomb had been planted in City Centre. However, after a comprehensive search, nothing suspicious was found," he said, dismissing the threat as baseless.