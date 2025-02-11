Assam Police has arrested a most wanted militant involved in the deadly 2021 ambush on an Indian Army convoy in Manipur from the Hojai district of Assam.

The militant, a cadre of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), was apprehended in the Hojai district of Assam as part of a joint operation with the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The ambush, which occurred on November 13, 2021, near the Myanmar border in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, was one of the deadliest terror attacks in recent years. A heavily armed group of militants attacked the convoy of Colonel Viplav Tripathi, Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles, killing him along with his wife, eight-year-old son, and four riflemen.

As per inputs, at least 10 militants were involved in the attack, which was later claimed by the Manipur-based terror group.



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Earlier in 2022, a wanted Manipur Naga People's Front terrorist, carrying a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh on his head, was arrested in connection with an ambush on an Assam Rifles commandant's convoy in Manipur.

The ambush was carried out when Colonel Tripathi was returning from a forward camp around 11 AM.

Following sustained intelligence efforts, Assam Police tracked down and arrested the PLA militant in Hojai district, marking a crucial step in the ongoing investigation into the attack. Security forces believe this arrest could lead to more breakthroughs in dismantling insurgent networks operating in the Northeast.

This high-profile arrest is being seen as a major success for Assam Police and NIA, reaffirming their commitment to eliminating insurgency from the region. Further interrogations and investigations are expected to reveal more details about the network behind the attack and its links to other extremist outfits.