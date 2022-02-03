MARGHERITA: Several high-profile drug dealers have bee nabbed in Assam's Tinkusia district amid the state police department's heavy crackdown against drugs at the behest of the Chief Minister.

Acting on a tip off, Partho Pratim Das (IPS), Margherita Sub divisional police officer, Someswar Neog Margherita police station officer in charge, Jyotish Phukan (i/c) Ledo police outpost and their team on Wednesday midnight apprehended a notorious drugs peddler along with contraband from his grocery shop situated near NH 315 under Makum pather gaon panchayat of Margherita police station.

Das said that the apprehended drugs peddler Akash Dutta was involved in dealing since many months and was caught red handed with brown sugar.

Margherita police seized 11 grams of brown sugar in 73 plastic boxes, 2 plastic tube containers, a mobile phone, a maruti omni vehicle bearing registration number AR 11 A 7751 and cash amounting to Rs 21,890 from the accused.

A case has been registered at Margherita police station case number 34/22, 21- b/29 of NDPS Act and the apprehended drugs peddler Akash Dutta has been send to judicial custody till filling of this report.

Again, acting on a tip off on Thursday morning, Ranjit Bordoloi, Digboi police station's officer in charge apprehended four notorious drugs peddlers near the Digboi Divisional forest office.

They were apprehended from a vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 AM 7091.

"We found 21 grams of suspected drugs and a cash amount of Rs 1,10,000 from their possession," said Ranjit Bordoloi.

The apprehended drugs peddlers have been identified as Jitu Hazarika (32), Ajit Borah (31), Jitu Handique (31) and Raju Chetry.

A case has been registered at Digboi police station case number 22/22, 23 b of NDPS act and the apprehendees have been send to judicial custody.

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