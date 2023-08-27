Assam Police on August 26 apprehended two cyber criminals in an operation conducted Patua Kata in Morigaon.

The arrested individuals have been identified as (1) Md. Narshed Ali, son of Late Abdul Rahman, and (2) Md. Umar Faruqe, son of Md. Mujammel Hoque.

The operation yielded a cache of seized items, including 32 SIM cards, two mobile phones, several PAN cards, Aadhar cards, one swipe machine, and a collection of other incriminating documents.

Legal proceedings are set to be initiated against the apprehended individuals, who hail from Patua Kata in Morigaon.