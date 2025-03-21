The Guwahati City Police apprehended two militants belonging to the Kangleipak Party (People’s War Group – KCP PWG), a Maoist separatist militant group involved in extortion and arms-related crimes in Manipur.

The operation which was successfully carried out on March 20 night with precision based on intelligence from Gajraj Military Intelligence, took place at ISBT under the jurisdiction of Garchuk Police Station in Guwahati.

During the operation, two individuals were arrested: Meisnam Bungochouba Singh, a 42-year-old arms supplier from Haotak Tampha Khunou, Bishnupur; and Techsa Ibomcha Singh (42-year-old), a senior commander of KCP (PWG) from Pukhao, Imphal East, who was wanted in multiple extortion and arms-related offenses.

The operation has effectively prevented any potential threat posed by these militants, ensuring enhanced public safety in the region.

Earlier in Manipur, the state police arrested three cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (MFL) [KCP (MFL)] on March 20, in a crackdown on militant activities. The individuals, identified as Aheibam Gandhi alias Nanao (35), Thongam Naoba Meitei (21), and Ningthouba Momocha Singh, were arrested at Lilong Chajing Mamang Leikai under Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West District.

The trio was involved in abduction for ransom. A four-wheeler and four mobile phones with SIM cards were seized from their possession.