Assam Police observes Day of Mourning for victims of 2004 Dhemaji blast

The Assam Police on Sunday, August 16, observed a “Day of Mourning” at its headquarters in memory of the innocent children and others who were killed in a militant bomb blast during Independence Day celebrations in Dhemaji in 2004.

The blast took place on August 15, 2004, when people had gathered to attend the Independence Day programme in Dhemaji.

Senior police officers, personnel from various ranks and other members of the Assam Police participated in the observance at the police headquarters in Guwahati.

During the programme, participants took a pledge to work towards maintaining peace and social harmony and promoting mutual understanding among people from all sections of society.

They also pledged to continue the fight against forces that pose a threat to human life and values.

The pledge was administered by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Administration) Pranab Jyoti Goswami.

The annual observance was held to remember those who lost their lives in the 2004 blast and reaffirm the commitment to peace, communal harmony and protection of human life.