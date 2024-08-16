Assam Police have requested public support for information in their ongoing investigation into bomb-like devices planted by ULFA (I).

The police further announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for concrete leads.

The police stated, 'We request public support for information in the ongoing investigation on bomb-like devices planted by ULFA. Credible information on persons involved in making, transporting, planting of these devices is requested.'

"Identity of the persons sharing information will be kept absolutely confidential," the release added.

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In response to the ongoing bomb threat issued by the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) ULFA(I) , Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Borah has confirmed the discovery of IED-like objects in two locations in the city. The commissioner addressed the media today and said that while circuits, detonators, and other components were found, the crucial ignition and triggering mechanisms were absent.

"Since last evening, reports have been circulating about potential IEDs planted across Assam, including in Guwahati," Borah said. "We received specific intelligence about eight locations within the city. Our teams conducted thorough searches at all eight sites, and while six locations were clear, two locations Panbazar and Gandhi Basti and yielded suspicious objects."

Borah said that the objects found included circuits, detonators, and heavy substances resembling explosives, but the absence of an ignition mechanism raised doubts about their immediate danger. "The exact nature of the substance will be determined only after a chemical analysis," he added.

The ULFA(I) had earlier claimed responsibility for planting IEDs across multiple sites in Guwahati, triggering widespread concern.