Assam: Police officer allegedly assaulted at Dispur Police Station, suffers head injury

A police officer was allegedly assaulted by an accused at Dispur Police Station in Guwahati on September 26, resulting in a head injury that required nine stitches, according to an initial report.

The injured officer has been identified as Chandra Gogoi, who is currently undergoing treatment at Dispur Hospital.

The accused has been identified as Nripen Basumatary. According to the initial information, Basumatary allegedly assaulted Gogoi inside the police station, causing a head injury.

Following the incident, Gogoi was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Doctors reportedly administered nine stitches to treat the injury.

The circumstances leading to the alleged assault and the reason for the confrontation at the police station were not immediately clear.

Further details regarding the incident, including the action taken by police against the accused and the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack, are awaited.