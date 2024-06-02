In Bongaigaon district, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Biplab Das found himself on the other side of the law when he was apprehended by fellow officers in Manikpur, situated within Bongaigaon district. The arrest stemmed from a concerning incident where ASI Das allegedly discharged three rounds of bullets at the residence of Patiladaha Ranjit Nath, located in Manikpur, as reported by the victim's son, Jyotish Nath.

The incident took place on Saturday evening as ASI Biplab Das was reportedly en route to his residence in Sarbhog from the Chirang district police cantonment. It was during this journey that he purportedly entered the premises of Patiladaha Ranjit Nath's house and discharged three bullets. The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation and the circumstances leading up to the incident are yet to be fully disclosed by authorities.