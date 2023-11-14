An Assam Police officer was arrested on corruption charges in the Darang district on November 14.

As per reports, officials of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam trapped red-handed Head Constable Safed Ali.

The accused was posted at the Dalgaon police station in the Darrang district.

Notably, Ali was caught after he accepted a bribe at Titan Hotel at Dalgaon for giving relief to the complainant in a case.



Also Read: Assam: ASI caught red handed while accepting bribe in Goalpara

Earlier on October 28, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam apprehended Assistant Sub Inspector Ahmed Ali of Dhupdhara Police Station in Goalpara district, Assam on charges of bribery.

Ali allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 from a complainant to settle a family dispute. The bribe amount was later reduced to Rs. 3,000. Refusing to pay the bribe, the complainant reported the incident to the Directorate.

In response, a trap was set up on the evening of Friday at the Dhupdhara Police Station. Ali was caught accepting Rs. 2,500 as part of the bribe in front of a shop near the police station at 7:45 PM. The bribe money was recovered and seized in the presence of independent witnesses.

A case has been registered against Ali at the ACB Police Station on October 27, 2023, under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).