Assam Police officer arrested on corruption charges in Darang district
An Assam Police officer was arrested on corruption charges in the Darang district on November 14.
An Assam Police officer was arrested on corruption charges in the Darang district on November 14.
As per reports, officials of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam trapped red-handed Head Constable Safed Ali.
The accused was posted at the Dalgaon police station in the Darrang district.
Notably, Ali was caught after he accepted a bribe at Titan Hotel at Dalgaon for giving relief to the complainant in a case.
Also Read: Assam: ASI caught red handed while accepting bribe in Goalpara
Earlier on October 28, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam apprehended Assistant Sub Inspector Ahmed Ali of Dhupdhara Police Station in Goalpara district, Assam on charges of bribery.
Ali allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 from a complainant to settle a family dispute. The bribe amount was later reduced to Rs. 3,000. Refusing to pay the bribe, the complainant reported the incident to the Directorate.
In response, a trap was set up on the evening of Friday at the Dhupdhara Police Station. Ali was caught accepting Rs. 2,500 as part of the bribe in front of a shop near the police station at 7:45 PM. The bribe money was recovered and seized in the presence of independent witnesses.
A case has been registered against Ali at the ACB Police Station on October 27, 2023, under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).
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