Bikram Basumatary, Officer-in-Charge of Garchuk Police Station in Guwahati, has been awarded the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation, 2026, in recognition of his investigative work.

The medal is conferred by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to recognise police personnel for professional excellence and outstanding work in criminal investigations. It aims to acknowledge officers whose investigative efforts reflect a high standard of professionalism, dedication and commitment to duty.

Basumatary’s selection brings recognition to Garchuk Police Station and the Assam Police. The award also highlights the role of police personnel in strengthening the investigation process and ensuring effective law enforcement.

The recognition is part of the Union Government’s initiative to encourage excellence in police investigations and acknowledge officers for their contribution to the criminal justice system.