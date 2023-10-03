The drive against corruption in Assam netted another official when an Assistant Sub-Inspector in the Hailakandi district of Assam was arrested by sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DirVAC) on bribery charges on Tuesday.

The arrested officer has been identified by police as Hitush Nath of Abdullapur Police Patrol Post in Hailakandi district.

A trap was set for Dutta by the DirVAC sleuths and he was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from an individual for amicably settling a dispute between two parties.



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"Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed ASI Hitush Nath of Abdullapur Police Patrol Post, Dist. Hailakandi, immediately after he accepted Rs.10000/- as a bribe for amicably settling a dispute between two parties," tweeted the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam.