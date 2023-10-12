A complaint was received at this Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Sub Inspector of Police (UB) Sanat Kumar Mudoi, Officer-In-Charge of Dokmoka Police Station, District- Karbi Anglong had demanded Rs. 40,000/- (forty thousand only) as bribe from the complainant for allowing disturbance free movement of the complainant’s trucks carrying Iron Rods/cement through Dokmoka P.S area.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate to take necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.

Accordingly, a trap was laid today, on 12/10/2023 by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, in Dokmoka Police Station, District- Karbi Anglong.



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Sub Inspector (UB) Sanat Kumar Mudoi, Officer-In-Charge of the Police Station was caught red-handed, in the presence of independent witnesses, immediately after he accepted Rs. 4,000/- (four thousand only) as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant. The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in the presence of independent witnesses.

Further, a search of the official residence of the Sub Inspector located inside the premises of the Police Station has been conducted by the team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption. A cash amount of Rs. 17,74,500/- (seventeen lakh, seventy-four thousand and five hundred only) has been recovered and seized in the presence of independent witnesses.

Finding sufficient evidence against the above public servant, he has been arrested by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam.

In this connection, a case was registered in ACB Police Station on 12/10/2023 vide Case No. 82/2023, under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

Necessary legal follow-up action is underway.