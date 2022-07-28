The officer-in-charge of Kharupetia police station was detained on Wednesday for allegedly fabricating fake accusations against two people and seeking payment from them, according to officials.

The accused Utpal Bora, who is the officer-in-charge (OC) of Kharupetia Police Station in Darrang district, was caught in his previous posting as OC of Dholla Police Station in Tinsukia.

Reports claimed that Bora had accused two persons of stealing pipes of Jal Jeevan Mission. He had demanded a bribe from the duo for dismissing the case against them.

Because the individuals were not at fault, they approached top officers of the department, and after an investigation, it was revealed that Bora had framed the duo.

During the investigation, the police officer discovered that Bora had removed pipes from a contractor's house and kept them in the houses of the two persons.

Assam Chief Minister has urged the Assam police to be tough on injustice, irregularities, corruption, and criminality. In the meantime, there have been several reports of police officials and constables at various levels of the state indulging in various forms of corruption.