Monuj Kumar Deuri, a Senior Assistant at Assam Police Headquarters, received the State Level Lok Sewa Puraskar 2024 for his exceptional professionalism. The Chief Minister of Assam presented the award during a ceremony held on August 5 in Guwahati.

Deuri, who joined the Assam Police in July 2006 as a Lower Division Assistant, has been serving at the Police Headquarters since 2012. Throughout his career, he has played a crucial role in several key initiatives, including the Sishu Mitra programme, a pioneering child-friendly policing effort.

In addition to his work with Sishu Mitra, Deuri has contributed significantly to the grievance redressal cell and supported the welfare of families of Assam Police martyrs.

Assam Director General of Police GP Singh congratulated Deuri on social media, stating that the entire Assam Police force commends him for this recognition.

The Lok Sewa Puraskar, awarded annually, recognises outstanding public service in the state of Assam.