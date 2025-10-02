Assam police officer killed, five injured in Teok road accident

A tragic road accident late Wednesday night, October 1, in Assam’s Teok claimed the life of a senior police officer and left five others seriously injured.

The deceased has been identified as Satyendra Malakar, Officer-in-Charge of the Bhogamukh Police Station.

The accident occurred near Morijaji when a police vehicle, carrying five police personnel and a local resident, was travelling from Bhogamukh towards Banai.

Among the injured are Sub-Inspector Moromi Nath, one commando, two police constables, and local resident Pawan Gogoi.

All sustained serious injuries and were initially rushed to Teok Primary Health Centre by local residents, who broke open the vehicle’s glass to rescue those trapped inside.

They were later transferred to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for further treatment, where Officer Malakar was pronounced dead on arrival.

An eyewitness recounted, “We suddenly heard a loud noise and ran outside. The police vehicle had crashed into the water. We saw people trapped inside, so we broke the glass to pull them out. One officer had a broken arm, and another was lying unconscious in the water.”

The cause of the accident is under investigation, and authorities are examining all possible factors leading to the mishap.