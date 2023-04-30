In a shocking incident, the in-charge police officer, Khanjan Choudhary, has been reserve closed by Superintendent of Police Dhubri Aparna Natarajan. This action was taken after Choudhary buried the dead body of a woman, Asma Khatun, without conducting a post-mortem.

However, it was later discovered that Asma Khatun's death was not natural, and she was allegedly murdered by Taijul Islam. Saleha Khatun, who claimed to be a relative of the victim, said that Taijul tried to rape and kill her in the same way he killed Asma Khatun.

Saleha Khatun lodged a complaint against Taijul Islam in Gauripur police station on April 29. She stated that on April 26, Taijul entered her room, attempted to rape her, and threatened her by saying that if she shouted, she would suffer the same fate as Asma Khatun.

The Superintendent of Police, Dhubri, took serious note of the matter and dug up the grave where Asma Khatun's body was buried. The body was then sent to the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

The suspected accused, Taijul Islam, is absconding, and his residence is locked from all directions. Inspector Ritujyoti Nath Gauripur police station stated that the investigation is ongoing.