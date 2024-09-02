Partha Jyoti Chutia, the officer-in-charge (OC) of Nitaipukhuri Police Station, has been reserved closed following serious allegations of misconduct.



The incident in question occurred on Saturday night, when Chutia allegedly assaulted a young man, identified as Akash Gogoi. The situation reportedly escalated further when Chutia was also accused of misbehaving with Gogoi's aunt during the same incident.

An internal investigation has been initiated to delve into the matter and ascertain the facts surrounding the incident.

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