The officer-in-charge of Palasbari Police Station in Assam's Kamrup district has been reserved close to headquarters.

This comes after the Palasbari PS OC Rajib Nath was accused of hiring minor labour at the police station.

Meanwhile, it has come to light that the accused officer, Rajib Nath, was recently appointed as the OC of Palasbari Police Station.

The officer was barred from his reserves after an NGO working for child protection filed a complaint against him.



Also Read: Assam: Police officer Subhalakshmi Dutta accused of torturing house-help suspended

According to the complaint, the minor girl child forced into manual labour had not been given a proper place to live and was made to stay at the quarters of the police station.

The severe claims have once again taken Assam Police to task and raised concerns about the state's police force.

Earlier, Additional Superintendent of Police (Border) Charaideo, Subhalakshmi Dutta who was accused of torturing her house-help in Nazira was suspended on August 30.

Earlier on the same day, Dutta was placed under close reserve near the Assam Police Headquarters.

Taking to the X handle (Twitter) DGP GP Singh wrote, "Reference Nazira incident of assault of housemaid - Smt Subhalakshmi Dutta, Additional Superintendent of Police (Border) Charaideo is closed to @assampolice Hq with immediate effect in the interest of fair investigation. Further action would be taken on receipt of Departmental enquiry being carried out by IGP NER."

The shocking incident has come to light in Assam's Sivasagar district, as allegations emerge of a woman police officer subjecting a domestic worker to horrifying torture within the confines of her own residence.