Assam police officer sent to jail after custodial death sparks outrage

Amid growing public anger over an alleged custodial death, Tamarhat Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kapil Bora was sent to Dhubri District Jail late on October 8. He was produced before a Judicial Magistrate at night and, at around 11:40 pm, entered the jail premises. The late-night judicial process has drawn criticism from residents and legal experts who questioned the secrecy surrounding the move.

The case stems from the death of Monohar Roy, a resident of Mespara village, who died early Wednesday from injuries his family claims were caused by police torture. Roy, along with two others—Rakesh Roy and Ganesh Roy—was detained on September 28 in connection with a dispute over unpaid wages involving a local contractor, Habibul Sheikh. Villagers allege the three men were beaten in custody before being released in critical condition. Roy’s health deteriorated soon after, leading to his death.

The incident has triggered widespread protests across Tamarhat in Assam’s Dhubri district. Demonstrators have blocked roads and demanded immediate action against the officers responsible. Local groups accuse the police administration of trying to shield the accused and defuse the unrest through backdoor measures.

Following the outrage, the family of the deceased filed an FIR naming OC Kapil Bora and contractor Habibul Sheikh. Police sources initially stated that Bora had been placed under “reserved closed” status pending an internal probe. His subsequent nighttime court appearance, however, has raised concerns about transparency and accountability.

Civil society organisations and student bodies have condemned the alleged custodial torture, calling it a serious abuse of authority. They are demanding a judicial inquiry to ensure an impartial investigation. Tensions remain high in the area as residents await further action from the authorities.