Officer-in-charge of Assam's Balajan Outpost, Sub-Inspector (Probation) Ridip Ray, has been transferred to Sapatgram police station as an attached officer, effective immediately.

The transfer comes amidst serious allegations of corruption and misconduct that have sparked public outrage and led to an FIR being lodged against him at Golakganj Police Station.

According to the official order, Memo No. DBB/RO/25/1854 the transfer is made "in exercise of powers conferred under Sec. 46 of Assam Police Act and in the interest of public service," citing his "enormous blatant violation during duty hours."

The specific incident that triggered the public's ire involves an FIR filed at Golakganj, alleging that SI Ray demanded one lakh rupees from a victims family. The complaint further details an "unholy relation" between the officer and a broker, which, along with alleged police or "goon" involvement, incensed the public to file the FIR.

Adding to the gravity of the accusations, sources indicate that SI Ray has a history of alleged malpractice. It is reported that he has a record of "switching original FIRs with new ones by playing a mutual undertable benefit with victims' opposition party."

The transfer signals a response from the authorities to the serious allegations and the subsequent public outcry. Further investigations into the complaints against SI Ray are anticipated. The victims family are much waited to see, how the Superintendent of Police, Dhubri plays his role or just a transfer will close the case.