The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, has struck again, trapping Assistant Sub-Inspector (UB) Uttam Saikia of Borhat Police Station, located in Charaideo district. The operation was carried out when Saikia was apprehended in his rented residence at Habi Gaon, Borhat town, while accepting a demanded bribe from a complainant. The bribe was allegedly in exchange for favorable treatment in a pending case.

This latest incident marks a series of successful anti-corruption efforts by the Directorate. Just over a week ago, on April 22nd, a similar sting operation resulted in the arrest of Hazarat Ali, the Gaon Pradhan of Khameri Gaon, and Anup Kr. Choudhury, Lot Mandal, from the office of the Nagarbera Revenue Circle in Kamrup district. Ali was caught red-handed accepting a bribe, purportedly in collusion with Choudhury, for facilitating namjari-related tasks.

Upon further investigation , It was disclosed that Choudhury, in his capacity as Lot Mandal, was directly involved in the conspiracy, demanding and receiving bribes through Ali.