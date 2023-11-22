A police officer from Assam was sentenced to 4-years of rigorous imprisonment by a special court in a case of bribery.

The Sub Inspector (UB) of Bokalia Police Station, Karbi Anglong, Bhagyeswar Hazarika was arrested by officials of the vigilance and anti-corruption bureau for demanding and accepting bribes.

The court observed that the charges against Hazarika were true beyond doubt and sentenced him to 4-years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) under ACB PS Case No. 3/2018 u/s 7/13(1)(d)/13(2) of the PC Act 1988.

Furthermore, a fine of Rs 8,000 has also been imposed on the accused by a Special Court U/S 7/13(2) of the PC Act.



Also Read: Assam: ASI caught red-handed while accepting bribe in Goalpara

Earlier in October, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam apprehended Assistant Sub Inspector Ahmed Ali of Dhupdhara Police Station in Goalpara district, Assam on charges of bribery.

Ali allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 from a complainant to settle a family dispute. The bribe amount was later reduced to Rs 3,000. The complainant, refusing to pay the bribe, reported the incident to the Directorate.

In response, a trap was set up on the evening of Friday at the Dhupdhara Police Station area. Ali was caught accepting Rs 2,500 as part of the bribe in front of a shop near the police station at 7:45 PM. The bribe money was recovered and seized in the presence of independent witnesses.

A case has been registered against Ali at the ACB Police Station on October 27, 2023, under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).