A case has been registered against Armed Branch Inspector (ABI) Lohit Rajbongshi following allegations of sending inappropriate messages to a college girl. The Assam police official now faces charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act, according to reports.

The sections imposed on Lohit Rajbongshi include Section 354(A) of IPC for sexual harassment, Section 354(B) for criminal force with intent to disrobe, Section 354(D) for stalking, Section 67 of the Information Technology Act for transmitting obscene material, and Section 98(a) of the Assam Police Act for breaching regulations applicable to police officers.

Despite the levied charges, all the sections were deemed bailable offenses, resulting in Lohit Rajbongshi's release on bail from the Sadar Police Station in Tezpur.

The incident unfolded when Lohit Rajbongshi, a resident of Tezpur, was accused of sending vulgar messages via WhatsApp to a college girl. The victim filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the police official at Kacharigaon police station.

In a statement to the media, the victim expressed her distress, stating, "I used to address him as my uncle and hold him in high regard, but his malicious intentions have deeply hurt my sentiments. He requested that I send him explicit photos of myself wearing undergarments."

Investigations further revealed that the victim had previously approached the police officer for a part-time job, to which he had assured her of assistance. However, the situation took a dark turn when the officer began persistently following her WhatsApp status and making inappropriate comments about her appearance and physique.

Upon learning of the incident, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh took immediate action by suspending Armed Branch Inspector Lohit Rajbongshi. The DGP also ordered a departmental inquiry to be completed within seven working days, emphasizing that appropriate action would be taken based on the findings.