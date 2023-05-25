An Assam police officer in Gosaigaon died in a road accident on May 25 after his two-wheeler collided with a speeding passenger van on National Highway 31.

As per initial reports, the police officer suspected to be of the constable rank has been identified as Arjun Kumar Rajbar, a resident of Manikpur in Bongaigaon district.

The incident occurred when the deceased left his home to join duty at the Simultapu police station when a Tata Magic passenger vehicle rammed into his bike.



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The seriously injured police official succumbed to his injuries in the accident shortly after he was admitted to the Gosaigaon RNB Hospital.

Earlier on May 15, an Assam police woman official was killed after the vehicle she was travelling in collided with a truck in Nagaon district.

Assam police Sub-Inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha, who was posted at Morikolong police station in Nagaon district, died on the spot in the accident that occurred around 2 am on National Highway 37 near Sarubhagia village in Kaliabor.

Locals said the impact of the accident was such that the front and left portions of the vehicle she was travelling in were completely mangled.