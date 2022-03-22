In a tragic incident, an Assistant Sub-Inspector at Assam’s Cachar district allegedly shot himself dead inside a police station on Monday.

The deceased police official was identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gaur Bidhu Singh.

According to reports, Assistant Superintendent of police Gaur Bidhu Singh shot himself in his head while sitting at his desk in the afternoon.

Police personnel rushed to his room and found him in a pool of blood, said Superintendent of Police Ramadeep Kaur. He also visited the police station where the incident took place.

Meanwhile, the police officer’s body was taken to the Silchar Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

The officer is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

According to the authorities, an inquiry was started to ascertain the cause of the incident.

More details are awaited.