The Assam Police mourned the tragic loss of Havildar Biman Phukon from the 19th Assam Police Battalion (APBn), who succumbed to a heat stroke while on election duty in Rohtas, Bihar.

In a heartfelt message, Assam Police tweeted, "We are deeply saddened to inform you that Hav Biman Phukon of 19 APBn, who suffered a heat stroke in Rohtas, Bihar during election duty, passed away today at Sasaram Medical College. His mortal remains are being brought back to Assam."

Havildar Phukon had been stationed in Bihar as part of the state's election duty force. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff at Sasaram Medical College, he could not recover from the severe heat stroke he suffered in the line of duty.

The Assam Police has extended its deepest condolences to Havildar Phukon's family and colleagues. Arrangements are being made to bring his mortal remains back to Assam, where he will be given a respectful farewell.

The loss of Havildar Phukon is a stark reminder of the challenges and dangers faced by police personnel, especially under extreme weather conditions while performing their duties.