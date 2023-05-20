

In a significant move, officials of the Assam Police have been instructed to obtain prior permission from the Director General of Police (DGP) before engaging with the media.

A recent official order issued on May 17 has highlighted the need for police personnel to refrain from sharing their opinions on policy matters during interactions with both print and electronic media outlets.

The directive comes in response to numerous instances where police personnel, either intentionally or inadvertently, shared their views on policy-related issues during media interactions.