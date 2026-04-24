Assam Police officials probe Nagaon robbery; incident termed ‘pre-planned’

Senior officials of the Assam Police visited the residence of Dr. Ranjit Saikia in Morikolong, Nagaon town, to investigate a late-night robbery that has left the doctor and his wife seriously injured.

According to preliminary reports, a group of unidentified assailants broke into the house on the night of April 23 and looted valuables. During the incident, the attackers allegedly assaulted the couple with iron rods, causing severe injuries. Both were rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment, where their condition is reported to be serious.

Senior Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das visited the crime scene shortly after the incident to assess the situation. A team from Nagaon Police, along with forensic experts, has since launched a detailed investigation and begun collecting crucial evidence.

Top police officials have termed the incident a pre-planned robbery stating that significant leads have already been gathered and the probe is progressing with urgency. Authorities expressed confidence that those involved will be identified and arrested soon.

However, officials have refrained from disclosing further details at this stage, citing the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation.