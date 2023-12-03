Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on december 3 through a post on microblogging site X that Assam Police is on the verge of eliminating nearly all vacancies. The Chief Minister highlighted the remarkable reduction in the average workload of sub-inspectors stating the state's commitment to making Assam a crime-free zone.

Taking to social media, CM Sarma stated, "With our commitment to a transparent recruitment process, Assam Police is on its way to have nearly nil vacancies. The average cases assigned to a sub-inspector has now reduced from 200 to 7. Our endeavor is to make Assam a crime-free State."

This follows the Chief Minister's remarks on December 2, during the passing out parade of the 52nd Basic Course at the North Eastern Police Academy in Meghalaya. CM Sarma revealed that the state police department currently faces only 120 vacant sub-inspector positions. Expressing confidence in the ongoing recruitment drive, he stated, "I believe the job advertisement which has gone out will leave no room for any vacancy in the next year."

Addressing the workload of sub-inspectors, CM Sarma noted the remarkable shift in their responsibilities. "In Assam, police only 120 vacant posts are left, and I believe the job advertisement which has gone out will leave no room for any vacancy in the next year," he asserted. He highlighted that, currently, a sub-inspector handles an average of seven cases, a drastic reduction from the previous workload of 150-200 cases.

The Chief Minister attributed this positive change to the extensive recruitment drives conducted in the last three years, which significantly diminished the room for vacancies in both the Sub-Inspector and DSP positions.