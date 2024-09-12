Assam Police opened fire to disperse a violent mob in Kochutoli village, Kamrup (Metropolitan) district. The confrontation erupted during an eviction operation aimed at removing alleged encroachers who had previously been cleared from the land but had returned.

According to officials, a team from the Sonapur circle office, accompanied by police, arrived in the village to enforce the eviction. The situation quickly deteriorated as villagers attacked the officials and police with sharp weapons, sticks, and stones. The assault resulted in injuries to a magistrate and over ten police personnel. Additionally, a police vehicle was severely damaged in the fracas.

The use of live ammunition was a last resort to restore order and protect the team.