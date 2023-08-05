In Diphu, a police personnel at the 1 Number Police Point opened fire at an auto driver over a minor altercation. The incident took place after the auto driver parked his vehicle in a no-parking zone, leading to a heated exchange between him and the police officer.

Eyewitnesses reported that the situation escalated quickly, and without any warning, the police personnel, identified as Pulak Sharma, resorted to firing at the auto driver. The auto driver escaped without any injuries.

Adding to the distressing situation, it is alleged that the same officer also attempted to fire at a journalist who was recording the incident on video. The journalist was lucky to escape unharmed.

In response to the incident, the Diphu police arrested the accused officer, Pulak Sharma.

Locals in the area have alleged that the officer was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the incident.