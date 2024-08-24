Tezpur police on Augsut 23 were compelled to open fire on a youth abuser, resulting in injuries in tezpur. The assaulter identified as Miraj Ali has been taken to hospital for further treatment. The incident took place in Gotlung in Dolabari area.

According to sources, one Miraj Ali, along with another assaulted a woman woman during her evening outing. According to the police, the victim, an Assamese lady was brutally mishandled by the perpetrators.

As the situation worsened, police had to intervene and open fire against the attackers. One stray bullet hit Miraj Ali, who is undergoing treatment. Another suspect is still absconding.