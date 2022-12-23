Assam police on December 23 opened fire at two suspected thieves in Guwahati while they allegedly tried to flee from police custody.

As per sources, the incident occurred near Geetanagar in Guwahati.

The suspected thieves are identified as Mukesh Kumar and Gaurav Paul and they sustained injuries after police opened fire at them.

Geetanagar police took the duo into custody for an inquiry into a mobile theft case.

Following the incident, they were immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

“I didn’t try to escape while in custody. I didn’t run. The police then shot us and I don’t know the reason. One of my family members bought a new phone. I only inserted my SIM registered under my name into the phone. Police then called the station and questioned me regarding the phone,” injured Mukesh Kumar said.

Debabrata Saikia while speaking to the media said that police are not authorized to punish culprits. If thieves are running fast, police should run faster.

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