Merapani police opened fire on a truck linked to illegal cattle smugglers on September 18.

The police pursued away two vehicles carrying cows illegally from the Ghiladhari region, but the drivers disobeyed police commands and attempted to leave.

As a result, the in charge of the Merapani police station, Pranjal Prakash Chakraborty, was compelled to open fire three times.

Notably, police were eventually able to confiscate one car from Islampur in Merapani and another from Gomari Tinali.

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All of the suppliers escaped from both vans. Illegal cattle traffickers placed a total of twenty-two animals into the vehicles.

The registration numbers of the two vehicles are AS 05AC 1576 and AS 05 AC 1608 respectively.

It may be recalled that every Sunday, a group of unscrupulous traders have been illegally transporting cows to Nagaland from Bihora weekly market in Bokakhat without necessary documents.