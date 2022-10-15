In one of the largest drug busts in Assam, a total of 42 bags of ganja were seized from a passenger vehicle at Baithabhanga in the Sonitpur district of the state on October 15.

As per sources, the market value of the seized ganja is around Rs 1.5 crore in the international market.

Notably, as per sources, although Chariduar police tried to stop the vehicle, however, it became a dramatic chase, in which police had to resort to two rounds of fire at the vehicle but one of the occupants of the vehicle managed to escape leaving the vehicle behind.

Police further seized a passenger vehicle bearing the number AS01-BJ-0061 in the operation.