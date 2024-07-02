Guwahati Police have launched a series of awareness programs at various police stations under its jurisdiction to educate citizens about the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Samhita, 2023, and Bharatiya Shakshya Adhiniyam, 2023. These sessions are designed to inform the public about the significant changes in India's criminal justice system, which aim to provide justice rather than mere punishment.

Earlier on July 1, a similar awareness program was conducted at Nalbari Police Station. These initiatives come in the wake of India's comprehensive overhaul of its criminal justice system, with three new laws coming into effect from July 1.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) has replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Samhita (BNSS) has taken over from the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Bharatiya Shakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) has superseded the Indian Evidence Act. These landmark laws were passed by Parliament in December 2023.

The new laws emphasize providing speedy justice and aim to strengthen the judicial and court management systems. They focus on ensuring "access to justice by all," marking a shift from a punitive approach to one centered on justice and rehabilitation.