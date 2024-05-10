The Assam Police Headquarters honored the brave and selfless service of Lance Naik Manoj Gogoi, a dedicated member of the 5th Assam Police Battalion. Lance Naik Manoj Gogoi, aged 38 and hailing from Naojan Village in Golaghat, served his duties with unwavering commitment, embodying the spirit of selfless service.

Lance Naik Manoj Gogoi was deployed for election duty in Chhattisgarh, where he tragically succumbed to illness. Reports indicate that he contracted Malaria during his service, leading to his untimely demise on May 8 at Sanjeevani Hospital in Surguja district's Ambikapur.

The mortal remains of Lance Naik Manoj Gogoi were brought back to the Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati during the early hours of Friday. Assam Police, in a tweet, expressed their tribute to the fallen hero, highlighting his dedication and over 13 years of service to the force.

Born on July 15, 1986, in Sarupathar, Golaghat district, Lance Naik Manoj Gogoi leaves behind a grieving family, including his wife and four children. His commitment to duty and sacrifice for the nation are deeply mourned and honored by the Assam Police and the entire community.