A police officer Saroj Kr. Deka has been arrested by Chariduar Police in connection with an online trading scam. The arrest follows a confession from the main suspect, Anjan Supriyam.

Deka is now under interrogation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Sources reveal that Deka's involvement came to light through Supriyam's admission.

The CID is pursuing further leads and examining the extent of Deka's alleged involvement in the scam.

Further details awaited.