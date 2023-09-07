A total of 50 persons were detained on September 7 in Assam's Lakhimpur district for attacking police personnel who were on their way to apprehend one dreaded drug peddler.

According to sources, a team of police reached Ahmedpur village in Bihpuria to apprehend a drug peddler, identified as Saddam Hussain on September 6. However, when the police personnel apphrended the drug peddler and was taking him away, a group of miscreants launched an attack on the polkice team and forcefully got Hussain released from their clutches.

Several police personnel sustained injuries in the ensuing attack. On the other hand, the pregnant wife of Saddam Hussain was also seriously injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, a large team of police launched an operation in the area under the supervision of SP Anand Mishra today morning in search of the attackers and Saddam Hussain and detained as many as 50 people in connection with the incident.

The detainees have been kept separately at Bangalmara, Bihpuria, Dhalpur, Naobaicha and Laluk police stations.



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