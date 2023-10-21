A police personel has been detained for reportedly creating a ruckus in front of the residence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assistant Sub-Inspector identified as Shahidul Ali has been held for allegedly creating a ruckus in front of the Chief Minister's residence in an inebriated state. As per sources, Ali had been earlier put on reserve closes over creating nuisance outside the Chief Minister's official residence.

AS per reports, Dispur police have taken custody of the ASI late last night after he reportedly caused a ruckus outside the residence of the Chief Minister. The preliminary tests on the polcie personnel have also yielded confirmation of alcohol in his blood. As per sources, the alcohol level in his blood has been found to be 221, which is considered an excessive intake.

Currently, Ali continues to be in the custody of Dispur Police and he is likely to undergo another health checkup today.

India Today NE tried to get some reaction from Dispur Police on this matter, however nobody was willing to give a statement.

Interestingly, this incident comes in when police themselves are monitoring incidents of drunk driving in Guwahati in the festive season of Durga Puja. Recently, Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah had also called upon people not to consume alcohol and drive.