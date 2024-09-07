In a significant move against unregulated deposit schemes, Lance Naik Saroj Deka of the Assam CID has been terminated from service, marking a stern stance by the Assam Police on the matter. Assam's Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh, announced the dismissal, emphasizing Deka's direct involvement in these illegal financial activities. The action was carried out under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution of India and Rule 10(ii) of the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964.

The DGP took to social media platform X to share the update, stating, "Lance Naik Saroj Deka of @AssamCid, who has been found to be actively involved in unregulated deposit schemes, has been dismissed from service today under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution of India and Rule 10(ii) of the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1964."

Lance Naik Saroj Deka of @AssamCid who has been found to be actively involved in unregulated deposit schemes has been dismissed from service today under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution of India and Rule 10(ii) of the Assam Services (discipline and Appeal) Rules 1964.… — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) September 7, 2024

In a related development, Inspector Jitumoni Deka, the Officer-in-Charge of Golaghat Police Station, has been suspended with immediate effect. His suspension stems from accusations of unwarranted associations with individuals involved in the schemes. The suspension will hold until the completion of a Departmental Proceeding to investigate these allegations further.

DGP Singh highlighted the extent of the police crackdown, revealing that operations against unregulated deposit schemes have been launched across 14 districts in Assam. As a result, 28 cases have been registered, and 59 individuals have been arrested. The Assam Police have also issued 22 Look Out Circulars (LOCs) for individuals who have evaded investigation despite receiving official notices.

“The cases have been filed under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, along with the relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Samhita,” stated DGP Singh, underscoring the legal framework behind the actions.

In a bid to ensure the effectiveness of the ongoing investigations, GP Singh further announced the formation of 14 Special Investigation Teams (SITs). These teams are set to report to a Supervision and Monitoring Group based at the Assam CID headquarters. The investigation will be overseen by senior officials, including the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) CID, to maintain coordination and streamline the probe.

This swift and decisive action is seen as a critical step in dismantling the network of illegal deposit schemes operating in the state, with further arrests and investigations expected as the SITs deepen their probe.