In response to the grave misconduct of Officer Om Prakash Singh of Fatasil Ambari Police Station, police have issued a suspension order, ensuring that he will face the most severe lawful departmental punishment pending further investigation.

In a recent development, the suspension order dated October 29, 2023, based on General Diary entry No. 12, was issued following a report submitted by Inspector Satish Sahoo, who serves as the Officer-in-Charge of Fatasil Ambari Police Station.

The suspension, effective immediately, comes as a result of Officer Om Prakash Singh's gross misconduct and dereliction of duty.

During the period of his suspension, Officer Om Prakash Singh will be entitled to his subsistence allowance (S.A.) as per departmental regulations, and he will remain closed to the Officer Reserve in West Guwahati.

Earlier in the day, taking to the microblogging site X, DGP GP Singh addressed a concerning incident that had come to his attention. He said, "A video of police personnel drinking liquor on duty in Guwahati has been brought to my notice. We have zero tolerance towards police personnel being inebriated on duty or while in uniform, even if off duty. They shall meet the same fate as many others before them. I've directed the most severe lawfully permissible departmental action."

In an earlier incident in July, an armed branch inspector, Lohit Rajbongshi, found himself suspended for allegedly sending vulgar text messages to a college girl in Tezpur. The victim reported receiving inappropriate messages from Rajbongshi, leading to the filing of an FIR at the Kacharigaon police station in Tezpur.

The victim's accusations detailed explicit texts sent by the officer, prompting her to file a formal complaint. As the video of the officer being reprimanded by the community went viral on social media, Rajbongshi was forced to apologize to the victim.

DGP G.P. Singh reiterated the police department's firm attitude towards upholding discipline and maintaining the highest moral and ethical standards within the force. He stated that no deviant behavior by a police officer would be permitted, and the department would continue to take strict actions against those who violate the code of conduct.