Assam Police personnel shoots self at Mahadevpur Outpost

A personnel of the 6th Assam Police Battalion allegedly died by suicide on Friday, October 10 afternoon by shooting himself with his service rifle at a border outpost in Mahadevpur, near the India–Bangladesh border under Katigora subdivision in Cachar district.

The deceased has been identified as Rupul Barman, a resident of Dolut village in Barkhola, Cachar. According to sources, Barman reportedly took the extreme step during the daytime while stationed inside the barracks at the Mahadevpur outpost.

Fellow personnel at the post who witnessed the distressing scene immediately rushed him to Kailash Hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.

The sudden death of the police jawan has left his colleagues and superiors deeply shaken. Preliminary reports suggest that the exact cause behind the tragic act remains unknown, and authorities have begun a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident.

Barman, who had been serving at the Mahadevpur outpost for an extended period, is survived by his mother, wife, son, and daughter.

Senior officials of the Assam Police have confirmed that an internal inquiry is underway. Psychological stress and work-related pressure are among the possible factors being examined, though no conclusions have been drawn yet.