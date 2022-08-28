A police personnel on Sunday allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the Bongaigaon district of Assam.

Sources claimed that an information was received from the police in Abhayapuri that one Habildar identified as Chittaranjan Choudhary, a resident of Bongaigaon district posted with the 8th Assam Armed Police Force allegedly committed suicide by using his service weapon.

On getting information, a police team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Bongaigaon Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

According to the sources, the motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately. He was suffering from an illness for a very long time.