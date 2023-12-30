The Assam Police has taken a humorous take while warning drunk drivers and potential traffic violators against going against the rules on New Year's eve.

Taking to social media platform X, the Assam Police handle shared a photo that was served a special menu for law breakers who are caught on the night of New Year's Eve.

"Join us for a taste of consequences you won't forget. Rule Breaker Buffet- A special feast for drunk drivers and traffic violators on New Years Eve," read the tweet in a humorous way.

The special menu shared by the police in the X post talked of the various options available for drunk drivers and traffic rule violators on New Year's Eve.

Join us for a taste of consequences you won't forget. 😛



Rule Breaker Buffet- A special feast for drunk drivers and traffic violators on New Years Eve.#DriveSafeOrDineWithUs#SafeCelebrations pic.twitter.com/4bxB0exRsh — Assam Police (@assampolice) December 30, 2023

The Assam Police's Main Course includes:

S.W.A.T. (Sandwiches With A Twist)

Sandwiches so safe, they come with a seatbelt

Breathalyser Brownies



Brownies with a friendly reminder to never underestimate the power of a breathalyser

Cuff & Cab Combo



A delightful assortment of finger foods to keep you safe on the road

Momo Monitoring Platter



Monitoring is key, whether it's your plate or the road

There are also options for Desserts:

Cuffin' Cakes



Because we'd rather see you cuffin' cupcakes than cuffs on New Year's Eve

Custur-dy



Savour the sweetness of life responsibly, unlike reckless driving

And for Beverages:

Siren Sips



Refreshing beverages to keep you alert and sober

"We are reaching out to citizens, particularly in an idiom that works and brings a smile at the same time. We are giving a public service message that is understood and remains in people’s memories, rather than a bland advisory that doesn’t get read or have an impact," said Harmit Singh, Special DGP of Assam Police who, along with a professional consultant, was behind this humorous drive.