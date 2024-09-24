The Assam Police, in a joint operation with BSF, prevented three Bangladeshi nationals from entering India illegally through the international border on September 23.

The measure comes as the security forces in Assam have been continuously monitoring the situation at the international border in order to maintain strict vigilance against illegal infiltration.

The illegal infiltrators have been identified as Anowar Hussain, Nashrin Sheikh, and Babli Shaikh.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma applauded the action taken by the Assam Police, reiterating, "Displaying alertness, yesterday @BSF_India and @assampolice managed to push back 3 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators across the International border. Good job Team!"

Earlier on September 22, Assam Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended two illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators in two separate instances. The apprehended individuals were identified as Al Mamon and Anowar Hussain, both residents of the neighbouring country.